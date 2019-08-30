App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi calls for using language to unite people, Tharoor welcomes 'departure from Hindi dominance'

Addressing the Malayala Manorama News Conclave in Kochi via a video link from here, Modi also asked the media to play the role of a bridge to bring people speaking different languages closer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30 pitched for using language as a tool to unite India, while lamenting that it has often been exploited by "selfish interests" to create a divide in the country.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the "departure from Hindi dominance" and took up the "language challenge" by tweeting the word 'pluralism' and then adding its Hindi and Malayalam translations.

Addressing the Malayala Manorama News Conclave in Kochi via a video link from here, Modi also asked the media to play the role of a bridge to bring people speaking different languages closer.

Close

He said that for ages, language has been a very powerful vehicle for the most popular ideas travelling across time and distance.

related news

Tharoor was present when the prime minister was addressing the event.

"India is perhaps the only country in the world with so many languages. In a way it is a force multiplier. But language also been exploited by selfish interests to create artificial walls in the country to divide," the prime minister said and wondered whether the power of language can be used to unite India.

"This is not as difficult as it seems. We can simply start with publishing one word in 10-12 different languages spoken across the country. In a year, a person can learn over 300 new words in different languages.

"Once a person learns another Indian language, he will come to know the common threads and truly appreciate the oneness in Indian culture," he told the gathering, adding this way people in Haryana can learn Malayalam and those in Karnataka can learn Bangla.

Soon after the prime minister's address Tharror tweeted, "PrimeMinister @NarendraModi ended his speech at the #manoramanewsconclave by suggesting we all learn one new word a day from an Indian language other than our own. I welcome this departure from Hindi dominance & gladly take him up on this #LanguageChallenge."

Tharoor and his party colleague Abhishek Singhvi had come out in support of another Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, saying "demonising" Narendra Modi was "wrong" and the prime minister should be praised for doing the right things.

While Singhvi said Modi's acts must be judged "issue-wise, not person-wise", Tharoor said praising the prime minister for doing the right things would lend credibility to the opposition's criticism of him.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Shashi Tharoor

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.