PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice

In a scathing attack on Congress’ recently launched 'Ab Hoga Nyay' campaign for Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party is admitting the injustices it committed for the 60 years that it was in power.

The Congress, on April 7, announced 'Ab Hoga Nyay' as its battle cry for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and launched a campaign centred around the theme of 'justice', while alluding to the party's proposed minimum income scheme NYAY and the 'anyay' (injustice) "prevailing under the BJP rule".

“Their main slogan for this election is 'Ab Hoga Nyay'. This means that they agree that in 60 years of their rule they have done ‘anyay’ (injustice). So knowingly or unknowingly they have admitted that they have done injustice for 60 years in power,” said PM Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

The prime minister further raised the cases in which justice is impending. “When they talk about ‘nyay’, what about justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? What about ‘nyay’ for the victims of triple talaq? What about the farmers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who were promised loan waivers? You promised them justice in just 10 days. It has been 100 days now. When will they get justice? The victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy are asking why Congress allowed the guilty to flee the country. They are seeking justice,” asked Modi.

Raking up the ISRO ‘spy case’, Modi said, “The great scientist Nambi Narayanan was framed in a false case and thrown in jail. It dealt a blow to India's space programme. Nambi Narayanan is asking for justice.”

He further slammed the Congress for coining the phrase ‘Hindu terror’ after the Samjhauta Express blast, saying Hindus of the country are demanding justice. “You jailed innocent people in connection with the Samjhauta Express blast. They were in jail for so many years implicated in a false case. They are asking for justice. In the name of the Samjhauta case, you coined the term 'Hindu terror' to link Hindus to terrorists. This nation's Hindus are asking for justice. They want to know why they were branded terrorists.”

Accusing the Congress of bringing injustice to leaders like PV Narasimha Rao, BR Ambedkar, Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel, Modi said the call for ‘nyay’ is coming from every corner of the country, adding that the Congress is “incapable” of delivering justice.

