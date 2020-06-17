India-China border tension | PM Modi calls all-party meet on June 19 to discuss Galwan Valley situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a virtual all-party meeting at 5.00 pm on June 19 to discuss the situation in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said.

“Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” PMO said.

On June 16, the Indian Army said at least 20 of its personnel had been killed in a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on the June 15-16 night. Four more Indian soldiers are in critical condition, reports suggest.

In a statement, the Indian Army had indicated that there were casualties on the Chinese side too.

Opposition parties had questioned the PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's "silence" on the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers and asked them to take the nation into confidence on the matter.

On June 17, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked why the prime minister was "silent" on the clash and said that the country needs to know what has happened.

In his first official response on the matter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the loss of soldiers “is deeply disturbing and painful” and that they “displayed exemplary courage and valour”. “The nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice,” he added.