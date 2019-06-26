PM Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says incident 'pained' him but unfair to 'insult' entire state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Rajya Sabha, broke silence on the recent lynching of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand.

The prime minister said that he was “pained” by the incident, but it is “unfair” to blame the entire state.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted that though “the lynching in Jharkhand has pained” him, yet, it is unfair to call “Jharkhand a hub of lynching”.

PM Modi’s comments come days after Ansari was declared dead on arrival by the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur on June 22.

Ansari, who was beaten mercilessly by a mob in Jharkhand’s Kharsawan district on the accusation of theft, was coerced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ by the angry villagers, a viral video of the incident shows.

After he was handed over to the police, Ansari admitted to have committed the theft and was remanded in judicial custody. He was charged for trespassing and theft under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), respectively.

However, The Indian Express reported that the FIR filed by the complainant, Kamal Mahto, as well as Ansari’s confession, have no mention of the assault on the 24-year-old.

Karthik S, Superintendent of Police (SP) at Kharsawan district told the newspaper: “We had registered a case against the villagers when we were informed of the beating. We arrested one accused initially, and later 10 others. We found that the officer in charge of Kharsawan police station and an Assistant Sub-Inspector did not handle the matter with sensitivity. They did not apprise senior officers of the situation.”

A total of 11 villagers linked to the case have been arrested so far and two police personnel have been suspended.

While the victim’s family has cried foul and alleged lapses on part of the police as well as the hospital authorities, Deputy Commissioner Chaavi Ranjan had earlier told the newspaper that an inquiry has been ordered to cross-check these claims.

The incident had started a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state and the Opposition, with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren saying, “This is the 13th incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand with complete breakdown of law and order.”