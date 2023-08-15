'Parivaarjan' is the new phrase in PM Modi's Independence Day address

PM Modi begins I-Day speech by addressing people of India as his 'family members'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for his government and governance from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day -- the last before the country goes to the elections in 2024. Ditching his regular address 'Mitron', 'brothers and sisters', PM Modi is his significant Independence Day speech repeatedly referred to the countrymen as 'parivaarjan' which means 'family members'.

Why PM Modi used ‘parivaarjan’ in his Independence Day speech

The utterance of parivaarjan in PM Modi's speech was not once or twice but it was a refrain carefully chosen. At the end of his speech, he explained why heused ‘parivaarjan’ in his speech as he said, "I am one of you. I have come from amid you. My sweat is for you. I work for you not because you entrusted me with the responsibility. I do it because you are my family members. And I can't see your suffering, your dreams crashing," PM Modi said.

In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters". Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now.

(With PTI inputs)