MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi bats for joint efforts to shape global norms for social media and cryptocurrencies

PM Modi also said that "democracy is not only of the people, by the people, for the people but also with the people, within the people.”

PTI
December 10, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for united efforts to shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to "empower democracy, not to undermine it”.

In a virtual address at the Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden, Modi said India would be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections.

He also said that "democracy is not only of the people, by the people, for the people but also with the people, within the people.”

The prime minister said the structural features such as multi-party elections, independent judiciary and free media are important instruments of democracy.

"However, the basic strength of democracy is the spirit and ethos that lie within our citizens and our societies,” he added.

Close

Related stories

"India would be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections, and in enhancing transparency in all areas of governance through innovative digital solutions,” the prime minister said.

"We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies, so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it,” he said.

Modi began by saying that he is proud to represent the world’s largest democracy at the summit.

"The democratic spirit is integral to our civilisational ethos,” he said.

The prime minister said centuries of colonial rule could not suppress the democratic spirit of the Indian people.

"It again found full expression with India’s independence, and led to an unparalleled story in democratic nation-building over the last 75 years,” he said.

"It is a story of unprecedented socio-economic inclusion in all spheres. It is a story of constant improvements in health, education, and human well-being at an unimaginable scale,” he said.

"The India story has one clear message to the world. That democracy can deliver, that democracy has delivered, and that democracy will continue to deliver," he added.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Summit for Democracy #World News
first published: Dec 10, 2021 06:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.