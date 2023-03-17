 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Hasina to inaugurate first India-Bangladesh energy pipeline on March 18

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:12 PM IST

It will be the first cross-border pipeline between India and Bangladesh that has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore.

The total cost includes the expenditure of Rs 285 crore incurred on laying the portion on the Bangladesh side.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first India-Bangladesh energy pipeline on Saturday via video-conference.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline on March 18 at 1700 hours (IST) via video-conference," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.