App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi attacks SP-BSP, says they misused names of Ambedkar and Lohia

Addressing a rally in Gosaiganj, about 25 km from this temple town, the prime minister said his is the only government that thinks of the poor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a scathing attack against alliance partners SP and BSP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 said they had done nothing for the poor and misused the names of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia.

Addressing a rally in Gosaiganj, about 25 km from this temple town, the prime minister said his is the only government that thinks of the poor.

"Behenji (Mayawati) used Babasaheb Ambedkar's name but acted against his ideals. In the same way, the SP took Lohia's name at every step but sullied the image of the socialist leader," he said.

Modi accused the Samajwadi Party of destroying the law and order of Uttar Pradesh during its rule.

"They talk about Lohia but do nothing for the poor," he said, referring to the socialist leader.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP have joined hands to contest elections in the state.

Buoyed by the Balakot air strikes, the prime minister said security is the biggest issue. Recalling bomb blasts in Ayodhya, Faizabad and other places, he said they have now become a thing of the past.

Modi also said tourist spots are being developed under the Ramayana circuit.

Gosaiganj falls in Ambedkar Nagar constituency, which votes on May 12, the sixth and penultimate phase of the polls.

The votes will be counted on May 23.
First Published on May 1, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Anushka Sharma will have a fairly pleasant year, predicts ganesha!

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes ...

Priyanka Gandhi receives severe backlash for this video of kids abusin ...

Sunny Deol on entering politics: I am stepping into a new phase

Kal Penn as Ladies Bhai has made fans wanting to see him on Taarak Meh ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

PR Sreejesh Nominated for Khel Ratna; Chinglensana, Akashdeep and Deep ...

Nitish Kumar's Silence Speaks Loud as PM Modi Chants 'Vande Mataram' a ...

Why No Superhero Movie Can Ever Be Great Without the Solid Presence of ...

Delhi University 2019 Admission Dates: All You Need to Know

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled for Holding Her Daughter Aaradhya's Han ...

‘Act of Cowardice’: Rajnath Singh Assures Maharashtra of All Assis ...

Alia Bhatt Flaunts This Season's Hottest Bag Trend from Karl Lagerfeld ...

National Level Taekwondo Player From Manipur Sells Fruit Salad to Fund ...

No Need to Give Any Person Power to Hurt You: Soni Razdan on Personal ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Contesting in Varanasi would have limit ...

Rahul Gandhi apologises to Supreme Court for wrong attribution of 'cho ...

Donald Trump backed waivers to India and other allies before tighter I ...

Cyclone Fani may hit Odisha on Friday: Here is all you need to know

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

Top 10 equity mutual funds in terms of returns in April

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Eight core industries show 4.7% growth in March 2019

Kanchana 3 edges past Rs 100 cr at worldwide box office; Madhuraraja b ...

Election Commission gives clean chit to Narendra Modi in Wardha speech ...

Indian soldiers burnt houses in Kashmir, used civilians as human shiel ...

Rioting breaks out in Venezuela amid Juan Guaido's 'coup attempt'; Nic ...

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, bu ...

Champions League: Liverpool's high-tempo football faces off with extra ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.