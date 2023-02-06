 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi attacks Congress, says HAL was used to target his govt and instigate people

PTI
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

”Today, HAL’s helicopter factory stands as a testimony that has exposed the lies and misinformation spread about HAL”, Modi said, without naming the Congress, after inaugurating the Bengaluru-headquartered company’s helicopter factory — the country’s largest chopper manufacturing facility — at Bidarehalla kaval in Gubbi taluk of this district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Congress for ”using” the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as a pretext to level allegations against his government and instigate people.

"The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was used as a pretext to level allegations against our government. Conspiracies were hatched to instigate people. Today the HAL is advancing our motto of ’Atma Nirbhar Bharat’," he said.

The then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had during 2017-18 said there was a need to ”defend the dignity of India’s defenders” as he accused the Narendra Modi government of ”snatching” the Rafale offset contract from HAL and ”gifting” it to Anil Ambani’s company.