PM Modi at Visva Bharati University Convocation: Students should help make nearby villages 'Aatmanirbhar'

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the students of the Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal must work towards making nearby villages 'Aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant.

Speaking at the convocation of the Visva Bharati University, PM Modi said since the university has already adopted a lot of villages in the vicinity of the Bolpur area (Birbhum), there is a need to make these regions more self-reliant.

"As students of Visva-Bharati, you have the responsibility to help the villages nearby. Start preparing a vision document where this could be one of the initiatives taken up by you," added PM Modi.

Visva Bharati University was set up in December 1921 by author-poet Rabindranath Tagore.

The prime minister said that the students and faculty should work together to prepare a vision document listing out 25 tasks for the next 25 years. India will celebrate its 100 years of independence in 2047 which has been set as the goalpost for completion of these tasks.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-Reliant India Mission) is an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2021 to deal with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the resultant economic impact of this pandemic.

Flexibility under National Education Policy

Addressing the students, PM Modi said that while India's education system was flourishing in the 1800s and early 1900s, the imposition of British rule changed the dynamics.

"We have literature and historical information to show that places like Bengal and Bihar had 100,000 plus village schools. But when the British entered India, our education system was destroyed," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned that considering the fast-changing needs of India and the world, the government has launched the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that will help students have the flexibility in their learning systems.

"The focus is on experience-led learning with practical training. NEP 2020 will help achieve that vision. This new policy gives you the option to study in your own language and also helps boost self employment and entrepreneurship. It is a big step in creating 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," added PM Modi.

The Union Cabinet headed by PM Modi on July 29 gave its nod to the National Education Policy. Consequently, the Human Resource Development Ministry has been renamed as the Ministry of Education.

The National Education Policy 2020 proposes far-reaching changes in the education system. It emphasis on mother-tongue-led education, vocational learning and also flexible entry/exit in colleges.

PM Modi said that gender-inclusive education has also been a key focus of NEP 2020. He explained that the government has been studying the girl student dropout rates and that the flexible entry-exit in colleges will prove to be beneficial.

"Be it carpentry or coding, we will introduce practical training for these skills from the sixth standard onwards. Girl students who were traditionally kept away from skills like these can also reap the benefit of these changes," he added.

Going forward, the prime minister said that the government will also be giving free access to all global journals to the research scholars.

India-first mindset

The prime minister said that merely completing an educational programme is not sufficient, but an India-first approach is key.

"Gaining education is not everything. Your education and skills can make India proud, but also have the ability to bring humiliation and shame if misused. On one hand, we have some highly educated people who turn out to be terrorists globally while on the other we have educated people working 24/7 to help deal with the COVID-19 crisis," he added.

Explaining further, PM Modi said that students who have the nation-first approach will be able to find solutions to real-world problems.

"If you are only selfish then everything will be gloomy. If you keep India first, you will find the solution to the toughest problems. It is for you to decide, do you want to be a part of the problem or part of the solution," he added.