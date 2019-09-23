PM Modi at UN climate change summit: An ounce of practice better than a tonne of preaching

PM Modi greets delegations after addressing the 69th UNGA at the United Nations headquarters, New York in 2014. (Image: Reuters) Climate change summit

While addressing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' High-Level Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a comprehensive approach and behavioral change are required to contain the adverse effects of climate change.

"Various efforts are being made by different countries to tackle climate change, but what we are doing at the moment is just not enough. We need a comprehensive approach covering education, values and everything from lifestyle to developmental philosophy. We need a global people's movement," PM Modi said.

Asserting that "need, not greed has been our guiding principle", Modi said, "In India, we are going to increase by 2022 our renewable energy capacity to 175 GWs and we are committed to further increasing it to 450 GWs."

At the world forum, the prime minister shared his plans to increase India's share in renewable energy, and the switch to e-vehicles.

"We have given clean cooking gas to 150 million people. In addition, Jal Jivan programme, 50 billion dollars will be spent on water conservation," PM Modi said at the climate summit.

He said that on India's Independence Day this year, we started a movement to stop the use of single-use plastic and hopes that it inspires other nations across the world. "We believe an ounce of practice is more than a tonne of preaching," he added.

He said that about 80 countries have joined India's International Solar Alliance initiative. "I am pleased to let you know that tomorrow we are going to inaugurate the solar panels on the roof of the UN building."

PM Modi was the fourth speaker at the Summit, after Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine. German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke after Modi.

This was PM Modi's first address at a climate summit after winning the Champion of the Earth Award last year.