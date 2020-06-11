App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi at Indian Chamber of Commerce: Self-reliance was already a government policy, COVID-19 gave it momentum

PM Modi added that the government is working on setting up relevant industrial clusters for specific local produce of all regions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 11 said that self-reliance was already a part of the Centre's policy, COVID-19 outbreak has given it a push.

PM Modi added that citizens resolved to turn the crisis into an opportunity, and the present situation should be a turning point for the country.

PM Modi was speaking at the 95th Annual Day of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

PM Modi had in an address to the nation on May 12 announced a push for domestically-produced goods.

On June 11, PM Modi also highlighted the need to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'.

"We have to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for a conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added that the government is working on setting up relevant industrial clusters for specific local produce of all regions.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #Business #India #Narendra Modi

