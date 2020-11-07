PM Modi at IIT Delhi convocation: Quality innovation by youth will help build 'Brand India' globally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that quality innovation by the country's youth will help build 'Brand India' globally. Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, PM Modi said that there are a lot of innovation possibilities in the country.

"You should see how your innovation can help transform lives of India's poor. Focus on quality, don’t compromise, ensure scalability and help innovations work at a mass scale. You also need to build long-term trust in the market," said the Prime Minister.

At the IIT Delhi convocation, a total of 2,019 students received their degrees at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.

Talking about the uncertain times due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Modi said that students must look at uncertainty as a way of life and look at how to turn adversity into opportunity.

"You may be feeling your batch is not lucky. I am sure you are asking yourself did this have to happen in our graduating batch. But I would say think of it differently. You have a first mover advantage. You have more time to learn and adapt to the new norms emerging in the workplace and beyond. Make most use of it and think of the brighter side of things too," he added.

The Prime Minister also threw light on the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission and added that it the responsibility of youth, especially those out from premier institutes like IIT Delhi, to help implement this across the country.

"COVID-19 has taught the world that while globalisation is important, self reliance is also equally important. We are now heavily focussed on ease of doing business in India so that youth like you can bring transformation to our people’s lives," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also explained that sectors like agriculture, space will have newer opportunities for innovation and entry of startups.

He also threw light on the government initiatives for the BPO and technology sector where he said that doing business is now simpler.

"For BPOs, restrictions have been almost removed. There is more trust placed on these people. This will ensure that compliance burden for BPO will come down. Further, the laws stopping work-from-home for technology firms has been removed. This will make IT sector more competitive," said PM Modi.

Due to the government efforts, the Prime Minister said that there has been a rise in patent filing by four-fold and trademark registrations by five-fold over the last five years.

Addressing the students, PM Modi said that students could work in collaboration with their rich alumni network and look for solutions to in areas like disaster management, solar power generation, groundwater conservation, remote surgery and big data analysis.

"A lot of work is still to be done and you have the potential. After all, you passed the country's toughest examination JEE at the age of 17-18 years," he added.

PM Modi also advised the graduating students to follow the twin-principles of flexibility and humility. He said that while individuals need to have their originality, it is also crucial to adjust to a team.