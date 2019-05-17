App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi at his first media event diverts questions to Amit Shah, asserts BJP will be back in power

Modi diverted questions, saying he will not answer because the press conference is being addressed by Shah, and in BJP's system, discipline has to be followed.

Whatsapp

In his first appearance at a press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted in opening remarks that the BJP will come back to power with a full majority on its own, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline.

In a surprised move, Modi showed up on the dais for a scheduled press conference by BJP president Amit Shah, who gave a detailed report card on the performance of the NDA government as well as party's extensive electioneering.

Modi diverted questions, saying he will not answer because the press conference is being addressed by Shah, and in BJP's system, discipline has to be followed.

"We are disciplined soldiers of the party. The party president is everything for us," Modi said.

related news

On the BJP's performance, Modi said,"the election has been amazing (shandar). Elections were held in a positive spirit. A government with full majority will come back after remaining in power for five years . This is probably happening after a very long time. This is a big deal in itself."

"The public has decided on the next government. We have promised many things in our manifesto to take the country forward. As soon as possible, the new government will take charge and we will take decisions one after another," Modi added.

He said India should impress the world with its diversity and democracy.

"I believe some things we can proudly say to the world. This is the world's largest democracy, it is our responsibility to take the power of this democracy to the world. We should impress the world with the diversity of the democracy," he said.

He said there was a time when Indian Premier League had to be shifted out of India due to polls, but under the current government, elections can be held even when the Ramzan was being observed and Easter commemorated.

The prime minister said, during the campaigning, he told people that "I have come to thank you for your blessings....The country has always been with us. So in a way the campaigning was a way of saying thank you to the people. Even today, I am here to thank you and thank them through you."

Modi said work to fulfil promises made in BJP's manifesto will be started as soon as the party comes to power.

"We ensured last-mile delivery which was a new structure of governance...Our government will take up its responsibility as soon as possible," he added.

The prime minister said the journey for an honest government started on May 17, 2014, a day after Lok Sabha election results were announced.

"Election results came on May 16, 2014 and a huge casualty took place on May 17, 2014. Today is also May 17. People in 'Satta bazaar' who bet for Congress to win in elections faced huge losses on May 17," he added.
First Published on May 17, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

