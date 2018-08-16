App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi at AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health

As anxiety grew about the state of the 93-year-old leader's health, a stream of leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh, visited him in hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his second visit in less than 24 hours.

Modi had visited the hospital yesterday evening also to enquire about Vajpayee's condition.

BJP chief Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan are at the hospital.

Vajpayee is battling for life and remains on advanced life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the second day.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 02:25 pm

