PM Modi assails previous Assam govts for failing to protect land rights of indigenous people

"With more than one lakh famiies added today, the government has shown its commitment to protecting the rights of the indigeneous people," PM Modi said.

PTI
January 23, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation while launching the COVID-19 vaccination drive (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday castigated the previous governments in Assam for depriving its lakhs of poor indigenous people of their land rights.

The BJP-led government in the state is committed to ensuring that the indigeneous people have legal rights over their land, Modi said, after launching a drive to give ownership certificates to over one lakh families.

Marking its launch, the Prime Minister distributed ''pattas'' to 10 people at the historic ''Jerenga Pathar'' here.

"When the Sarbananda Sonowal government took over the reins in Assam, more than six lakh indigenous families had no legal rights over their land. In the last few years more than two lakh such families have been allotted ownership certificates."

"With more than one lakh families added today, the government has shown its commitment to protecting the rights of the indigenous people," Modi said.

The previous governments in Assam never cared for the rights of those who "loved this sacred land", he said.

The land ownership certificates (pattas) will guarantee their ''Swabhiman'' (pride), Swadheenta (freedom) and Suraksha (protection).

He asserted that the BJP-led government is committed protecting the land, language and culture of the indigenous people. Referring to the celebration of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as ''Parakram Divas'', the prime minister said the day "inspires hope and national pride".

He also lauded the state government for having freed the world famous Kaziranga National Park from encroachers.
PTI
first published: Jan 23, 2021 02:41 pm

