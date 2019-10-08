PM Modi asks people to remember IAF valour on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 hailed the valour of the Indian Air Force and asked people to especially remember it on its raising day like they pay respect to Lord Hanuman on Vijayadashami.

Addressing a Dussehra celebration here, the prime minister said it's a coincidence that this year the two events are being celebrated on the same day.

"The way the 'prakram' (valour) of our air force has achieved new heights... Today is Vijayadashmi and when we remember Lord Hanuman, we should specially remember the air force and its brave personnel. We should extend our greetings to them for their bright future," Modi said.