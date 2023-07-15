PM Modi asks Indian, French business leaders to work for advancing friendship between two sides

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes PM Narendra Modi before their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on July 14, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted the business leaders of India and France to work towards accelerating the journey of friendship between the two countries. He said this while addressing the India-France CEO forum along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The prime minister said the business leaders of the two nations have contributed a lot in strengthening bilateral ties. "I would like you to work for accelerating and strengthening this great journey of the two nations," he said while committing to extend full support to them in their endeavour on behalf of Indian and French leadership.

Observing that India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership, PM Modi said the business leaders of the two countries have played a big role in the long journey.

Prime Minister Modi is in Paris on a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Macron.