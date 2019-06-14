PM Modi, Ashraf Ghani discuss India's role towards inclusive peace process in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the SCO Summit here and discussed the role being played by India towards an inclusive peace process in the conflict-hit nation.

"Late night meeting between trusted friends. PM @narendramodi met with Afghan President @ashrafghani on sidelines of #SCOsummit in Bishkek," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders "shared perspectives on situation in Afghanistan, including the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process", he said.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.