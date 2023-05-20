PM Modi: As G20 chair, I'll represent priorities of Global South at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Illustration: Moneycontrol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has arrived in Japan's Hiroshima to attend the G7 summit, on May 20 said he would be advocating for the positions held by the Global South as India is currently the president of G20.

"As the G20 chair, I will represent the perspectives and priorities of the Global South at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima," Modi said, while speaking to Japanese daily Yomiuri.

A strong collaboration between the G7 ad G20 is essential to address the impending global issues such as climate change, supply chain challenges, economic recovery, food shortage, international peace and energy instability, he added.

While India is not a member of the elite G7 grouping, Modi went to Hiroshima on the invitation of Japan, a G7 member who is hosting the leaders' summit this year.

New Delhi has emerged as a key voice of the Global South -- a term generally used in reference for the third world countries based in Asia, Africa and Latin America -- as its foreign policy has steered clear from being divided into the Western or Russian bloc.

On being asked by Yomiuri about the negative reactions which India has faced by abstaining from voting on UN resolutions against the Ukraine war, and increasing its oil imports from Russia, Modi said he is in favour of a "peaceful resolution" to the Ukraine crisis.

"India advocates for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes and prioritize the well-being of people affected by rising costs of essentials," he said. Though India abstained from UN General Assembly resolutions to condemn the invasion, it "remains committed to upholding the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity", the Prime Minister added.

Modi also underlined the threat posed by challenges such as terrorism, and noted that India "prioritises addressing these concerns".

Asked about China's military expansion in South China and the East China Sea -- an issue which has been vehemently raised by Japan -- Modi said India's position is that international law must be upheld and sovereignty must be respected.

"India stands for respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law. India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting peaceful resolution of maritime disputes based on international law," he noted.

The remarks also came a day after China announced that it would not be participating in a G20 Tourism Working Group meeting that has been scheduled by India in the frontier region of Jammu & Kashmir from May 22-24.

"China firmly opposes holding G20 meetings in any form in 'disputed' areas and will not attend such meetings," the Chinese foreign ministry said on May 19, drawing a sharp response from India, which noted that it is free to hold meetings in any part of its territory.