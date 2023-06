Devotees at Al-Hakim mosque in Cairo, Egypt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the 11th century mosque during his visit to Egypt on June 24. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. PM Modi was welcomed at the airport in Cairo by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace.

PM Modi inspected a guard of honour on arrival in Cairo.

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

PM Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.