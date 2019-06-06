PM Modi approves reconstitution of NITI Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 06 approved reconstitution of NITI Aayog.

Rajiv Kumar will continue to be Vice Chairman, while VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, VK Paul are named as new members of the policy think tank.

Modi will chair the fifth meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council on June 15 to discuss issues concerning water management, agriculture and security.

Besides these, the council will also deliberate on security issues in districts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh impacted by left-wing extremism.

The council, which is the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

This will be the first governing council meeting under the new Modi government

(With inputs from PTI.)