App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi approves reconstitution of NITI Aayog

Rajiv Kumar will continue to be Vice Chairman, while VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, VK Paul have been named as new members of the policy think tank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 06 approved reconstitution of NITI Aayog.

Rajiv Kumar will continue to be Vice Chairman, while VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, VK Paul are named as new members of the policy think tank.

Modi will chair the fifth meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council on June 15 to discuss issues concerning water management, agriculture and security.

Close

Besides these, the council will also deliberate on security issues in districts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh impacted by left-wing extremism.

The council, which is the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

This will be the first governing council meeting under the new Modi government

(With inputs from PTI.)
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 08:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NITI Aayog

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.