PM Modi appreciates welcome of Vande Bharat at Thrissur station, calls it terrific

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

PM Modi had on Tuesday flagged off the train connecting the state capital with the northernmost Kerala district of Kasaragod.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the grand welcome accorded to the Vande Bharat Express at Thrissur railway station during its inaugural run the previous day by terming it as "terrific" and 'gambheera' in Malayalam.

At Thrissur railway station, the train was accorded a grand reception with traditional folk music, drum beats and people thronging the platform to take its photographs and selfies with it.

The Railway Ministry tweeted a video of the euphoric reception given to the train and in response to the same, Modi tweeted, "Terrific Thrissur".