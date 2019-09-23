PM Modi apologises to Senator John Cornyn's wife

In a video tweet posted by the Prime Minister's office, Modi is seen directly addressing Cornyn's wife Sandy, who is in her late 60s, while apologising and wishing her a prosperous and peaceful future ahead.
Giving a glimpse of his empathetic side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to Senator John Cornyn's wife as on her birthday the US lawmaker was attending the Indian leader's mega diaspora "Howdy Modi!" event here.
In a video tweet posted by the Prime Minister's office, Modi is seen directly addressing Cornyn's wife Sandy, who is in her late 60s, while apologising and wishing her a prosperous and peaceful future ahead.
The 67-year-old Senator is seen standing next to Modi smiling.
"Wish you all the best, wish you a happy life and very prosperous peaceful future for you. All the best," he said.
The couple have been married for 40 years and have two daughters.Cornyn was among a number of prominent Republican and Democratic lawmakers who attended the mega "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday where Modi shared the stage with President Donald Trump and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.