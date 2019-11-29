PM Modi announces $50 million assistance to Sri Lanka to deal with terrorism

The prime minister also said he was confident that the new government in Sri Lanka will fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a financial assistance of USD 50 million to Sri Lanka to deal with the challenge of terrorism after holding "fruitful" talks with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the newly-elected president of the island nation.
In a media statement, Modi said India's line of credit of USD 400 million will further boost Sri Lanka's development.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 02:45 pm