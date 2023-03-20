 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida hold talks; discuss Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific; resolve to boost ties

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

Hours after the talks, Kishida unveiled his government's much-awaited plan for a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' and came down heavily on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine saying it triggered a fundamental challenge to defend peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at Buddha Jayanti Park, in New Delhi, on March 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Ukraine conflict and its implications, the situation in the Indo-Pacific and ways to strengthen ties in key areas as also co-development of military hardware figured prominently during extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Monday.

Hours after the talks, Kishida unveiled his government's much-awaited plan for a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' and came down heavily on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine saying it triggered a fundamental challenge to defend peace.

The Japanese prime minister described India as an "indispensable partner" for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and underlined the importance of preventing coercion and upholding a rules-based international order in the region.

According to Japanese officials, the two leaders also discussed the Ukraine conflict as well as its implications.