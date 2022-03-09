PM Modi and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discuss situation in Ukraine over phone call

Illustration of PM Narendra Modi (Image: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exchanged pleasantries on a phone conversation on March 9, while also discussing the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Both leaders have agreed that there needs to be an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

PM Modi also conveyed his thanks to PM Orban and to the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine - Hungary border.

Follow all live updates on Russia Ukraine Conflict here

As the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 following a fierce Russian military offensive, the Indian government has been evacuating Indian citizens through Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Four Union Ministers- Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) V.K. Singh have gone to these countries to support and supervise these operations.

As of March 7, 17,400 Indians have been brought back to the country since the special flights began on February 22.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Orban as well conveyed his best wishes to the Indian medical students evacuated from Ukraine, and said that they could choose to continue their studies in Hungary if they wished.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch on the evolving situation and to continue their efforts to encourage an end to the conflict, a press release from the government informed.