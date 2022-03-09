English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discuss situation in Ukraine over phone call

    Both leaders have agreed that there needs to be an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
    Illustration of PM Narendra Modi (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Illustration of PM Narendra Modi (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exchanged pleasantries on a phone conversation on March 9, while also discussing the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

    Both leaders have agreed that there needs to be an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

    PM Modi also conveyed his thanks to PM Orban and to the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine - Hungary border.

    Follow all live updates on Russia Ukraine Conflict here 

    As the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 following a fierce Russian military offensive, the Indian government has been evacuating Indian citizens through Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

    Close

    Related stories

    Four Union Ministers- Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) V.K. Singh have gone to these countries to support and supervise these operations.

    As of March 7, 17,400 Indians have been brought back to the country since the special flights began on February 22.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Orban as well conveyed his best wishes to the Indian medical students evacuated from Ukraine, and said that they could choose to continue their studies in Hungary if they wished.

    The leaders agreed to remain in touch on the evolving situation and to continue their efforts to encourage an end to the conflict, a press release from the government informed.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hungary PM #Indian Evacuation Ukraine #PM Modi #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 09:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.