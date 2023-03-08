 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on two-day visit to Gujarat

Mar 08, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

While PM Modi will arrive late evening, Albanese will land at Ahmedabad airport in the evening and head straight towards the Sabarmati Ashram in the city to pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, who lived at the Ashram during India's freedom struggle.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese (left) with Indian PM Narendra Modi (Image Source: Anthony Albanese via Twitter /@AlboMP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Wednesday, during which they will watch the first day of the fourth Test match between the two countries at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, officials said.

As per the official schedule shared by authorities, Albanese would attend a cultural event at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar organised by the Gujarat government on the occasion of the Holi festival.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat and other dignitaries will also join the Australian PM at Raj Bhavan.