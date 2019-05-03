PM Modi, Amit Shah to address 8 poll rallies in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will be addressing eight election rallies in Haryana, where polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats is due on May 12.

The two leaders will also be addressing poll meetings in areas where opposition Congress has fielded some of their stalwarts and senior leaders.

Prime Minister Modi will address three rallies on May 8 and May 10, according to the schedule.

On May 8, Modi will be addressing public gatherings in Fatehabad and Kurukshetra while on the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase on May 10, he will be addressing a poll rally in Rohtak district.

Fatehabad falls in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency from where the BJP has fielded bureaucrat-turned-politician Sunita Duggal to take on Congress president Ashok Tanwar.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, Sirsa is represented by INLD's Charanjit Singh Rori, who is seeking re-election.

From Kurukshetra, Congress has fielded former Minister Nirmal Singh against BJP's Nayab Saini, who is a Minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's son Deepender Singh Hooda is seeking re-election for the fourth term from Rohtak and the prime minister has chosen the last day of campaigning of sixth phase to address a rally there, which is considered as stronghold of the Hooda family.

State BJP chief Subhash Barala Friday said Amit Shah will be addressing three poll rallies on May 5 in Sonipat, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

Former CM Hooda is contesting from the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat.

Panipat is part of Karnal parliamentary constituency from where BJP's Sanjay Bhatia is pitted against Congress's sitting MLA and former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

Yamunanagar forms part of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, from where senior Congress leader and former MP Kumari Selja is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria.

On May 10, Shah will be addressing rallies in Hisar and Dadri, which is part of Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is seeking re-election from Hisar while the Congress has fielded senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya.

Union Minister Birender Singh's bureaucrat-turned-politician son Brijendra Singh is also contesting from Hisar.

Congress's former MP Shruti Choudhary, the granddaughter of former chief minister late Bansi Lal, is fighting from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh from where she is up against BJP's sitting MP Dharamvir.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won seven out of eight seats it contested. The remaining two were fought by its then ally Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), which lost both the seats of Hisar and Sirsa it contested.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, who then led the HJC, later on joined the Congress.