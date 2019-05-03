App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Amit Shah to address 8 poll rallies in Haryana

The two leaders will also be addressing poll meetings in areas where opposition Congress has fielded some of their stalwarts and senior leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will be addressing eight election rallies in Haryana, where polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats is due on May 12.

The two leaders will also be addressing poll meetings in areas where opposition Congress has fielded some of their stalwarts and senior leaders.

Prime Minister Modi will address three rallies on May 8 and May 10, according to the schedule.

On May 8, Modi will be addressing public gatherings in Fatehabad and Kurukshetra while on the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase on May 10, he will be addressing a poll rally in Rohtak district.

related news

Fatehabad falls in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency from where the BJP has fielded bureaucrat-turned-politician Sunita Duggal to take on Congress president Ashok Tanwar.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, Sirsa is represented by INLD's Charanjit Singh Rori, who is seeking re-election.

From Kurukshetra, Congress has fielded former Minister Nirmal Singh against BJP's Nayab Saini, who is a Minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's son Deepender Singh Hooda is seeking re-election for the fourth term from Rohtak and the prime minister has chosen the last day of campaigning of sixth phase to address a rally there, which is considered as stronghold of the Hooda family.

State BJP chief Subhash Barala Friday said Amit Shah will be addressing three poll rallies on May 5 in Sonipat, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

Former CM Hooda is contesting from the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat.

Panipat is part of Karnal parliamentary constituency from where BJP's Sanjay Bhatia is pitted against Congress's sitting MLA and former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

Yamunanagar forms part of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, from where senior Congress leader and former MP Kumari Selja is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria.

On May 10, Shah will be addressing rallies in Hisar and Dadri, which is part of Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is seeking re-election from Hisar while the Congress has fielded senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya.

Union Minister Birender Singh's bureaucrat-turned-politician son Brijendra Singh is also contesting from Hisar.

Congress's former MP Shruti Choudhary, the granddaughter of former chief minister late Bansi Lal, is fighting from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh from where she is up against BJP's sitting MP Dharamvir.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won seven out of eight seats it contested. The remaining two were fought by its then ally Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), which lost both the seats of Hisar and Sirsa it contested.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, who then led the HJC, later on joined the Congress.
First Published on May 3, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Haryana #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: KKR wins toss, elect ...

Akshay Kumar issues a clarification on all the questioning over his ...

Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan: Here's how much ...

Akshay Kumar's Canada citizenship and everything that's wrong with it

Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar reveals why Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh was t ...

Game Of Thrones: Emilia Clarke reveals that episode 5 is going to be ' ...

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan exp ...

Twinkle Khanna shuts a nutritionist on Instagram for bringing negativi ...

David Beckham's 44th: Here's what his mom Sandra Georgina West gifted ...

Even as Jobs or Lack of it Continue to Haunt MP, Half of its 2nd-phase ...

Beyond Just Promises, How Focused Are BJP and Congress to Help Lakhs ' ...

News18 Wrap: Cyclone Fani Kills 6 in Odisha, PM Modi Takes Dig at Nehr ...

IPL 2019 | Will Work Harder to Earn India Call-up: Samson

Movie Adaptation of 'God of Sin: The Cult, Clout and Downfall of Asara ...

As PM Modi Says No Proof of UPA's Surgical Strikes, Ahmed Patel Asks W ...

Ahead of Cyclone Fani, Bangladesh Evacuates Over 5 Lakh People from Co ...

IPL 2019 | CoA ask KXIP for Written Explanation on Wadia Conviction

Watch: Shocking Videos on Social Media Showing Full Impact of Cyclone ...

Rain lashes Bengal as Cyclone Fani stings Odisha

Lok Sabha Elections: Digital India is on mute; politicians of all hues ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Market this week: Midcaps underperforms benchmark indices, Yes Bank pl ...

It's bull and bear case for Biocon: Analysts divided as flat performan ...

Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

Avengers: Endgame — Why Hulk's new and improved avatar in Marvel's I ...

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi reveals Congress' UP strategy, says will ...

Lok Sabha polls in Kashmir: Midnight arrests and Hizbul Mujahideen thr ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Jet Airways employees’ bailout offer: No harm in trying because buye ...

Europa League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late strike gives Arsenal t ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was pol ...

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.