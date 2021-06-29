MARKET NEWS

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh discuss 'futuristic challenges' in defence sector

The meeting came against the backdrop of the first-of-its-kind terror attack using drone at an Indian Air Force station in Jammu.

PTI
June 29, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday and discussed "futuristic challenges" in the defence sector, sources said.

They also discussed various other aspects, including equipping security forces with modern equipment and involving more youth, start-ups and the strategic community in the field.

The meeting came against the backdrop of the first-of-its-kind terror attack using drone at an Indian Air Force station in Jammu.

The government has handed over the probe into the attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
PTI
first published: Jun 29, 2021 07:24 pm

