PM Modi, Amit Shah face cheating, dihonesty charges over Rs 15 lakh poll promise in Ranchi court: Report

According to the report, the complainant, HK Singh, filed a case against Prime Minister Modi and Shah in which he accused them of cheating people by allegedly promising in 2013-14 to credit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account if they come to power.
A court in Ranchi has started proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who have been accused of cheating and dishonesty, according to a report by India Today.
The report noted that the third accused in the case, which is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 2, is Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.
According to the report, the complainant, HK Singh, filed a case against Prime Minister Modi and Shah in which he accused them of cheating people by allegedly promising in 2013-14 to credit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account if they come to power.
The report noted Singh, an advocate with the state's High Court, lodged the complaint under Sections 415 (cheating) and 420 (dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 123 (b) of the Representation of the People Act.
The report noted that Singh had earlier said that while the BJP had promised to bring in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which they did, the Rs 15 lakh promise was not fulfilled.
"Why was the promise on CAA delivered but the promise on crediting Rs 15 lakh in each person's account, a promise made in BJP manifesto not honoured?" Singh asked. BJP's manifesto, however, does not mention the promise.
Singh said that false promises made to seek votes amount to "fraud with people," according to the Representation of People Act."Even I feel duped and so do many others by the cunning deceit of BJP leaders. They cannot have double standards. If they can deliver their promise on CAA, then they should also deliver on the Rs 15 lakh promise," Singh told the news channel.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.