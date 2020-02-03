PM Modi, Amit Shah face cheating, dihonesty charges over Rs 15 lakh poll promise in Ranchi court: Report

A court in Ranchi has started proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who have been accused of cheating and dishonesty, according to a report by India Today.

The report noted that the third accused in the case, which is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 2, is Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

According to the report, the complainant, HK Singh, filed a case against Prime Minister Modi and Shah in which he accused them of cheating people by allegedly promising in 2013-14 to credit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account if they come to power.

The report noted Singh, an advocate with the state's High Court, lodged the complaint under Sections 415 (cheating) and 420 (dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 123 (b) of the Representation of the People Act.

The report noted that Singh had earlier said that while the BJP had promised to bring in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which they did, the Rs 15 lakh promise was not fulfilled.

"Why was the promise on CAA delivered but the promise on crediting Rs 15 lakh in each person's account, a promise made in BJP manifesto not honoured?" Singh asked. BJP's manifesto, however, does not mention the promise.

Singh said that false promises made to seek votes amount to "fraud with people," according to the Representation of People Act.