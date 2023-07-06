English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi ahead of France visit briefed by French President's diplomatic advisor on progress in bilateral cooperation

    A PMO statement said PM Modi conveyed his gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron for his invitation to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on July 14.

    PTI
    July 06, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

    Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French president, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation ahead of the Indian leader's visit to France.

    A PMO statement said PM Modi conveyed his gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron for his invitation to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on July 14.

    Recalling his recent meeting with President Macron in Hiroshima, PM Modi said he looked forward to continuing their conversation in Paris that would further strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership.

    PTI
    Tags: #Bastille day #Emmanuel Macron #France #PM Modi #PM Modi France visit
    first published: Jul 6, 2023 06:20 pm