PM Modi 'afraid' of Congress poll manifesto, says Stalin

DMK president M K Stalin Friday said Congress toed his party's stand on autonomy of states by assuring in its manifesto that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) would be scrapped.

Training his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin alleged that the top BJP leader was making false poll promises since he was rattled by the Congress party's manifesto.

The AIADMK regime did not "stop" NEET's implementation in the state and still has claimed in its manifesto that it was for exempting Tamil Nadu students from the exam, he said.

The top DMK leader, addressing a poll rally here, said the AIADMK's assurance on NEET was to deceive the people.

"The Congress party in its manifesto has assured that NEET will be dispensed with and made it clear that only state governments had rights on this matter," he said, seeking votes for Congress candidate S Jothimani from Karur Lok Sabha seat.

"I am happy and proud that Rahul Gandhi has seconded Kalaignar's (late patriarch M Karunanidhi) slogan of autonomy for states in his party manifesto and I would like to thank him for that," the DMK chief said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of the Congress manifesto and that was why he has begun "blabbering" about his "false" poll promises, Stalin alleged.

The DMK chief alleged that Modi, who was a "liar," was calling the Congress manifesto a "document of lies."

On April 3, Modi had hit out at the Congress in his Arunachal Pradesh rally, terming its manifesto as a "hypocrisy document" and "full of lies".

While the DMK assured scrapping of NEET in its manifesto, the Congress said NEET was discriminatory against students from certain States and interfered with the State governments' right to admit students.

"We will take measures to dispense with the NEET and substitute it with a State-level examination..," the Congress had said in its manifesto. Stalin said the Congress, like his party, has also assured waiver of farm loans and had already implemented it in states, including Chattisgarh.

Also, the Congress has assured the Minimum Income Support plan of Rs 6,000 per month and all such welfare measures were in sync with the DMK's promises, he said.

"I promise you that all our assurances will be fulfilled. To implement such welfare measures elect Jothimani by a huge margin," he said.

Stalin attacked AIADMK candidate M Thambidurai for not "delivering," despite representing the seat for 10 years and in spite of being the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker.

The DMK chief said Thambidurai had slammed the Centre for presenting an interim budget that looked like an "election manifesto."

He recalled that the AIADMK leader had also said that if the Centre had been sincere in its intentions, it would have come out with several measures found in the interim budget earlier.

"Thambidurai may have forgotten what he spoke; but not the people. The same man has been fielded as the AIADMK candidate from Karur with the support of the BJP," he said.

Greater autonomy for states and coalition governments ("Madhiyil Kootatchi, Manilathil Suyatchi" is its slogan) at the Centre to reflect federalism are part of DMK's ideology. Ever since its introduction, NEET faced opposition in Tamil Nadu on grounds that it was allegedly discriminatory, impinged on State government's rights and went against social justice and the rural poor.

Following the suicide of a Dalit girl who could not get a good score in NEET, despite pretty high marks in her Class XII examination, the resistance to the exam had a multiplier effect in Tamil Nadu.