 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi advocates imposition of cost to countries supporting terrorism

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Addressing the 3rd ’No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing’, the prime minister also stressed on the need for imposing cost on countries that support terrorism.

PM Narendra Modi

In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy while some do so indirectly by blocking action against terrorists.

Addressing the 3rd ’No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing’, the prime minister also stressed on the need for imposing cost on countries that support terrorism. In a similar tone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a separate session at the conference, said there are countries that seek to undermine, or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism.

Ministry of Home Affairs is organising the conference which is being attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations.Officials said Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in the conference while China was invited but did not come.

During the last two decades, India has repeatedly sought inclusion of several Pakistan-based leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders in the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 committee list but the proposals have been vetoed by China, a permanent member of the Council.

”We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists, protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions,” Shah said.

He said no one should ignore terrorists’ safe havens or their resources.”We also have to expose the double-speak of such elements who sponsor and support them,” Shah said.Pakistan is accused of providing all-round support to terrorist organisations in carrying out attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.