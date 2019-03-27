App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 27, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi address LIVE: India successfully conducts maiden anti-satellite weapons test

Live updates of PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation.

highlights

  • Mar 27, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out ‘Mission Shakti’ successfully. India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader and under PM Modi's leadership, it is on its way to not only become a 'super economic power', but also a 'super science power': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told ANI

  • Mar 27, 12:46 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 12:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Here’s how PM Modi started his address: “Today is March 27. A while ago, India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, three countries in the world — United States of America, Russia and China — had achieved this. India has become the fourth country to have achieved this feat.

  • Mar 27, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Here’s what happened:

    > PM Modi addressed the nation
    > He announced that India has joined the elite league of space powers
    > An anti-satellite weapon (A-SAT), successfully targeted a live satellite on a Low Earth Orbit
    > The newly acquired capability will not be used against anyone: PM Modi
    > This was purely for India's security: PM Modi
    > The operation called 'Mission Shakti' was completed in 3 minutes
    > Entire operation was indigenous: PM Modi

  • Mar 27, 12:34 PM (IST)

    'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch: PM Modi

  • Mar 27, 12:32 PM (IST)

    “I want to tell the world that this new capability that we have acquired will not be used against anyone. This is purely for India's security,” PM Modi has said in his address.

  • Mar 27, 12:32 PM (IST)

    This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone. A-SAT will give a sound, solid footing to India's space security: PM Modi

  • Mar 27, 12:30 PM (IST)

    This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone.

  • Mar 27, 12:27 PM (IST)

    First of all I would like to congratulate all DRDO scientists and others related to the operation. We are proud of our scientists: PM Modi

  • Mar 27, 12:26 PM (IST)

    India’s scientists have successfully shot down a Low-Earth Orbit. The operation termed ‘Mission Shakti’ was completed within just 3 minutes: PM Modi

  • Mar 27, 12:26 PM (IST)

    India has registered its name as a space power. Until now, three nations – USA, China and Russia – had achieved this. India is now the fourth nation to do so: PM Modi

  • Mar 27, 12:24 PM (IST)

    PM Modi’s address is expected to begin shortly.

  • Mar 27, 12:21 PM (IST)

    Reports suggest that all Cabinet Committee on Security members are present at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg – the official residence of the prime minister.

  • Mar 27, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Speculation is rife that the prime minister’s address could be related to security and defence.

  • Mar 27, 12:06 PM (IST)

    The prime minister’s tweet said that the address will happen between 11:45 am and 12:00 pm today. However, there has been no address so far.

  • Mar 27, 12:00 PM (IST)

    There was a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today morning. The meeting has concluded. However, it is unclear if the prime minister’s address and the CCS meeting are connected.

  • Mar 27, 11:45 AM (IST)

  • Mar 27, 11:42 AM (IST)

    The address is expected to be aired shortly. The Model Code of Conduct is in practice because of the Lok Sabha elections. It remains to be seen what the prime minister’s address will include.

  • Mar 27, 11:35 AM (IST)

    Here's what the PM Modi has tweeted:

    "मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों, आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा। I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media."

  • Mar 27, 11:33 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation between 11:45 am and 12:00 pm today with an "important message".

    Catch the LIVE updates here.

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.