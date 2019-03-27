PM Modi address LIVE: India shot down satellite using A-SAT missile, says PM

Live now
Mar 27, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi to address nation with "important message"
“I want to tell the world that this new capability that we have acquired will not be used against anyone. This is purely for India's security,” PM Modi has said in his address.
This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone. A-SAT will give a sound, solid footing to India's space security: PM Modi
First of all I would like to congratulate all DRDO scientists and others related to the operation. We are proud of our scientists: PM Modi
India’s scientists have successfully shot down a Low-Earth Orbit. The operation termed ‘Mission Shakti’ was completed within just 3 minutes: PM Modi
India has registered its name as a space power. Until now, three nations – USA, China and Russia – had achieved this. India is now the fourth nation to do so: PM Modi
PM Modi’s address is expected to begin shortly.
Reports suggest that all Cabinet Committee on Security members are present at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg – the official residence of the prime minister.
Speculation is rife that the prime minister’s address could be related to security and defence.
The prime minister’s tweet said that the address will happen between 11:45 am and 12:00 pm today. However, there has been no address so far.
There was a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today morning. The meeting has concluded. However, it is unclear if the prime minister’s address and the CCS meeting are connected.
The address is expected to be aired shortly. The Model Code of Conduct is in practice because of the Lok Sabha elections. It remains to be seen what the prime minister’s address will include.
Here's what the PM Modi has tweeted:
"मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों, आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा। I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation between 11:45 am and 12:00 pm today with an "important message".
