PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss 'strong' India-UAE ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24 discussed the full spectrum of the "strong" India-UAE partnership with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



A relationship built over generations!

PM @narendramodi and H.H. Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed led delegation levels talks. Discussed the full spectrum of the strong India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/DCW2azbq3R — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 24, 2019

Welcoming Modi, the crown prince expressed gratitude to his "brother" for visiting "his second home".

There was a "new energy" in the relationship between the two leaders, he said.