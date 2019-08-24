PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss 'strong' India-UAE ties

Welcoming Modi, the crown prince expressed gratitude to his "brother" for visiting "his second home".
A relationship built over generations!
PM @narendramodi and H.H. Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed led delegation levels talks. Discussed the full spectrum of the strong India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/DCW2azbq3R— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 24, 2019
There was a "new energy" in the relationship between the two leaders, he said.
There was a "new energy" in the relationship between the two leaders, he said.

Kumar quoted the crown prince as saying, "I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home."
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 03:20 pm