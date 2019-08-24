App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss 'strong' India-UAE ties

Welcoming Modi, the crown prince expressed gratitude to his "brother" for visiting "his second home".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24 discussed the full spectrum of the "strong" India-UAE partnership with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

There was a "new energy" in the relationship between the two leaders, he said.

Kumar quoted the crown prince as saying, "I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home."

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #India #UAE #world

