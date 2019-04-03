PM Modi 'a flop', says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Attacking both the BJP and the Congress, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also turned out to be an "utter flop" despite having a complete majority in the Lok Sabha.

People had seen the governments of Congress and BJP, but development had not taken place as it should have been, he charged, addressing an election meeting near Andole under Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency.

"Definitely, a good government needs to come if good is to happen in this country. We have seen both parties. We have seen Congress party and also BJP party. People had lot of hopes from Narendra Modi. But, he has also been an utter flop," Rao said.

"Modi ji has been Prime Minister for the last five years with complete majority and complete opportunity. But what (good) happened I am asking," he said.

He also said while Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged TRS was with Modi, the prime minister alleges it was with Congress. But, TRS was not with anyone and was the agent for the people of Telangana, he said.

"Telangana people are the bosses for TRS," he added. Rao urged people to elect TRS candidates in 16 Lok Sabha seats in the state (leaving Hyderabad represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi) in the elections to be held on April 11.

The chief minister said he would fight to the best of his ability "to change India's direction and speed and to get a new agenda, agenda of poor, farmers, people and an agenda to make a progressive India implemented". Basic needs like education and health for all had not been fulfilled in the country, he alleged.