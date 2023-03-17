 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM MITRA mega textile parks to create 20 lakh jobs: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

The parks are being created in line with the Prime Minister's 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision, Goyal said.

In a series of tweets, Piyush Goyal also described the announcement by the Prime Minister as "India's big leap towards becoming a global textiles hub". (File image)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said seven mega textile parks will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh under the Rs 4,445 crore PM MITRA scheme.

The parks will create 20 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities and attract an estimated Rs 70,000 crore of domestic and foreign investment for setting up state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that 'PM MITRA mega textile parks' will be set up in the seven states and asserted that they will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs.

