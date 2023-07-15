PM meets Chanel CEO Leena Nair; discusses ways to enhance skill development among artisans

PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron wave before their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on July 14, 2023 (AP/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Leena Nair, the Global CEO of French luxury fashion house, Chanel and discussed with her ways to enhance skill development among artisans in India and to make Khadi more popular.

PM Modi was in Paris to attend the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Met the Global CEO of @CHANEL, Mrs. Leena Nair. It's always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular," the prime minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister congratulated Nair for her success and invited Chanel to explore investment opportunities and collaboration potential in India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The discussions focused on ways to promote handicrafts, khadi and skill development of artisans in India, it said.

After her meeting, Nair said the prime minister was very keen to support other women and girls in businesses.

"The Prime Minister is really interested in ensuring that India is an investment hub for everyone," she said.

The Modi government has taken several steps to boost the sale of Khadi products.

He also met aerospace engineer and Astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

"When it comes to motivating youngsters towards science and space, Thomas Pesquet's name figures prominently. It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable. @Thom_astro," the prime minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister shared with Pesquet India's progress in the space sector, particularly in promoting startups and encouraging greater private sector participation. The Prime Minister invited Pesquet to visit India to motivate the youth as well as explore space sector collaborations, the MEA said in a press release.

Pesquet shared with the Prime Minister his experiences as an astronaut and discussed possible contours of future space programmes and technologies.

Congratulating India on launching Chandrayaan 3, Pesquet said that space is used in navigation systems, disaster relief, for urban planning and the prime minister is focused on these things.

"India is on the right track. He is taking good decisions. He is using space for his people. It's very difficult to send people into space. India is doing that at incredible speed," Pesquet added.

The ISRO launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.