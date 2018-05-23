App
May 23, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM meets all-woman crew of INSV Tarini

The first all-woman Indian Navy team to successfully sail around the globe called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, a statement from his office said. The Prime Minister congratulated the naval officers on the success of their mission, it said.

PTI

The expedition, Navika Sagar Parikrama, was the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe by an all-woman crew from India.

"During the interaction, the officers made a presentation on various aspects of the mission, their preparation, training, and experiences during the journey. The Prime Minister congratulated the crew on the success of their mission. He encouraged them to share and write about their unique experiences during the journey," the statement said.

The team returned to Goa recently after circling the globe in eight months on board the naval vessel, INSV Tarini.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba was present on the occasion.

The vessel was skippered by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi. The crew comprised Lt. Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and P Swathi and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta.

