PM meets actors, former cricketers, other noted personalities over dinner in Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Sources said PM Modi told the actors that the film industries of the southern states have given a great boost to India's culture and identity through their work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photo with actor Rishab Shetty (3L), Yash (2L) and others during a meeting, at Rajbhavan in Bengaluru, on Feb 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty, and former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad, along with some other noted personalities from various fields, including start-ups, in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the meeting took place over dinner hosted at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Sunday after Modi arrived in the evening to participate in the inauguration of 14th edition of Aero India.

They said PM Modi told the actors that the film industries of the southern states have given a great boost to India's culture and identity through their work. He particularly appreciated how they have encouraged the participation of women.

The prime minister stressed the need to leverage the ITIs to provide courses related to films especially in areas needing technical expertise and also remembered late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during the interaction, the sources said.