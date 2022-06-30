PM likely to inaugurate Deoghar international airport on July 12

Image Credits: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the newly built Deoghar International Airport on July 12, officials said on Thursday.

The Deoghar airport is ready to become operational as two flight run trials have been successful, they said.

When operational, the airport will be the second of international standards in Jharkhand after the Birsa Munda international airport in Ranchi.

Civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal, Airport Authority of India chairman Sanjeev Kumar, Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, state director general of police Neeraj Sinha and other top officers took stock of the completed and ongoing works in the airport premises during the day.

They also inspected the terminal building, ATC tower, fire station, power station, approach road, the runway of Deoghar airport besides other facilities, an official release said.

The airport has come up on 657 acres at a cost of Rs 401 crore with a 2500m long runway that can handle landing and takeoff of Airbus planes (A320).

It has a 5,130 square feet terminal building with six check-in counters that can handle 200 passengers at a time. The airport’s design is eco-friendly and it is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, it said.

The design of the terminal building is inspired by the spire of the famed Baba Baidyanath temple in the state. Local tribal art, handicrafts and photographs of local tourist spots are displayed inside the airport which reflect the culture of the region, the release added.