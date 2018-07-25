App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM-led panel to consider appointment of eminent persons as Lokpal search committee members: Govt

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, which envisages establishment of anti-graft body Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel may consider appointment of eminent persons as members of the Lokpal search committee, the government said today.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, which envisages establishment of anti-graft body Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

Three meetings of the selection committee, headed by the prime minister, were held on March 1, April 10 and July 19 this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh minister said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Upon the recommendations of the selection committee in its meeting held on April 10, President Ram Nath Kovind has nominated Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India as 'Eminent Jurist' member of the panel against the vacancy due to the passing away of senior advocate P P Rao, he said.

"The selection committee has proposed to consider names of eminent persons who qualify as per the statutory provisions to be appointed as members of the search committee in its next meeting," the Minister of State for Personnel said.

An eight-member search committee is mandated to recommend a panel of names for the appointment of the Lokpal and its members.

While hearing a case on delay in appointing a Lokpal, the Supreme Court had yesterday expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre's response on appointment of search committee members.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.