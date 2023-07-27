PM Kisan Yojana 14th installment: Who are eligible, steps and all other details

Payment of the 14th installment under this PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is done via an Aadhaar-NPCI-linked bank account. The 13th instalment was released on February 27, 2023.

PM Kisan Yojana: The 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana that aids scores of small farmers in the country will be released on July 27. Nearly 8.5 crore farmers of Sikar, Rajasthan will benefit from the scheme.

Around ₹17,000 crore is expected to be released as 14th instalment. The total amount transferred since the scheme came out is close to ₹2.59 lakh crore.

Under the scheme, landholding farmer families are offered a support of Rs 6,000 per annum, which is payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000. The amount, which is borne by the Centre, helps farmers meet their procurement and domestic needs.

Scheme details

What should beneficiaries do?

Those eligible for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana need to complete their eKYC in order to receive the benefits of the 14th payment. One can verify eKYC by using the OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked phone number or the PMKISAN GOI App.

Here are the steps

Step 1: Go to PM Kisan website and click beneficiary list.

Step 2: Fill details such as state, district, sub-district, block and village to get report

Step 3: Ensure you have a NPCI-linked account. Contact your local post office to open a new (DBT Enabled) account under India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) for payment under the scheme.

Beneficiaries can do e-KYC by scanning their face without an OTP or a fingerprint. Additionally, the Centre has enabled state officers for e-KYC.