PM KISAN scam in Tamil Nadu: What is the scheme about, are all farmers eligible for aid, and other details

A scam involving a whopping Rs 110 crore has been uncovered in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Tamil Nadu. Several officials allegedly helped fraudsters illegally registered under the scheme to withdraw funds.

The alarm was sounded when a sudden rise was noticed in the number of beneficiaries under the scheme-- up from 39 lakh in March to 45 lakh by August this year. Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to the Government, reportedly said most of the spike was seen from a few districts.

The scam involved illegal beneficiaries registered to receive the aid, government officials and brokers. Amid the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown, the disbursal of financial aid under the PM-Kisan scheme is being done online. Officials allegedly shared login and password details with brokers involved.

So, what is PM KISAN scheme?

PM KISAN is a Central government scheme aimed at providing income support to farmers, under which the entire financial liability towards the transfer of aid to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government. Launched in February 2019, its benefits were initially limited only to small and marginal farmers' families, with combined landholdings of up to two hectares. Later, it was revised and extended to all farmer families, irrespective of the size of their landholdings.

Under the scheme, the government provides a sum of Rs 6,000 per family per year to all landholding farmers' families, the same being payable in three instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months.

Who is NOT eligible for aid under the scheme?

> Institutional landholders

> Farmer families with former or present constitutional post holders

> Present and retired employees of state or central government

> Income taxpayers

> Farmer families with professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants and architects, registered with professional bodies and carrying out profession by undertaking practices

> Retired pensioners with monthly pensions of Rs 10,000 and above

Who is eligible to avail benefits of PM KISAN scheme?

> Farmers' families with cultivable landholding, except those listed in the aforementioned exclusion criteria.

> Serving or retired Multi Tasking Staff/ Class IV/ Group D employees are eligible for benefits under the scheme, provided their families are otherwise eligible and not covered under other exclusion criteria.