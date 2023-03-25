PM inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru, takes a ride with staff, workers

PM Modi interacts with Metro workers aboard the Metro train following his inauguration of Whitefield - KR Puram Metro section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi)-to-Krishnarajapuram Metro Line here, which has 12 stations and was built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore.

He also took a ride on the newly-inaugurated Metro and interacted with people from different walks of life, including staff and workers of the metro, during his journey. The inauguration comes weeks before the Assembly elections that are due by May.

Upon arriving at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro station, the Prime Minister first purchased a ticket at the ticket counter, as a common passenger would, and then took a walkthrough of an exhibition put up on the occasion. The Prime Minister then unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration and proceeded towards the platform to board the train. He was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, among others.

Officials said this section, which comprises 12 stations, was the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station. Out of the 15.81 km extension under construction, the 13.71 km section from K R Puram to Whitefield was inaugurated on Saturday, they said, adding that it would cut down journey time on this route by 40 per cent and reduce road traffic congestion.

The new line of the Bengaluru Metro would benefit five lakh to six lakh Bengalurians working in tech parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals and several Fortune 500 companies, it was noted.