PM in Mumbai LIVE: Modi to address youth at IIT Bombay convocation

PM Modi's visit has sparked debate within student groups

Student groups from IIT Bombay questioned the motive behind inviting PM Modi to speak at the convocation. They posted a statement on the social media, questioning the decreasing budget allocation to higher education, scrapping of the Government of India-Post Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS) for students from reserved categories in institutes like Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as well as loopholes in the new Higher Education Committee of India (HECI) Bill.

The students said that their questions are directed towards PM Narendra Modi but they would not put any obstacles during Modi's address.