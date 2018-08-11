PM in Mumbai LIVE: Modi to address youth at IIT Bombay convocation

Live now
Aug 11, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
PM Modi's visit has sparked debate within student groups
PM Modi to deliver IIT Bombay's convocation address
PM Modi's visit has sparked debate within student groups
Student groups from IIT Bombay questioned the motive behind inviting PM Modi to speak at the convocation. They posted a statement on the social media, questioning the decreasing budget allocation to higher education, scrapping of the Government of India-Post Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS) for students from reserved categories in institutes like Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as well as loopholes in the new Higher Education Committee of India (HECI) Bill.
The students said that their questions are directed towards PM Narendra Modi but they would not put any obstacles during Modi's address.
PM Modi to deliver IIT Bombay's convocation address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly arrive in Mumbai to deliver the convocation address at the 56th annual convocation of IIT Bombay. After the convocation, the prime minister will inaugurate the new building of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, and Centre for Environmental Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay.
Good morning! This blog will bring you updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at IIT Bombay's convocation ceremony.