Aug 11, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM in Mumbai LIVE: Modi to address youth at IIT Bombay convocation

This blog will bring you updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at IIT Bombay's convocation.

highlights

  • Aug 11, 10:29 AM (IST)

    PM Modi's visit has sparked debate within student groups

    Student groups from IIT Bombay questioned the motive behind inviting PM Modi to speak at the convocation. They posted a statement on the social media, questioning the decreasing budget allocation to higher education, scrapping of the Government of India-Post Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS) for students from reserved categories in institutes like Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as well as loopholes in the new Higher Education Committee of India (HECI) Bill.

    The students said that their questions are directed towards PM Narendra Modi but they would not put any obstacles during Modi's address.

  • Aug 11, 10:22 AM (IST)
  • Aug 11, 10:15 AM (IST)

    PM Modi to deliver IIT Bombay's convocation address

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly arrive in Mumbai to deliver the convocation address at the 56th annual convocation of IIT Bombay. After the convocation, the prime minister will inaugurate the new building of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, and Centre for Environmental Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay.

  • Aug 11, 10:04 AM (IST)
  • Aug 11, 10:03 AM (IST)

    Good morning! This blog will bring you updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at IIT Bombay's convocation ceremony.

