PM hails Indian relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye, says India strengthened identity as selfless country

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 09:31 PM IST

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and said that in the last few years India has strengthened its identity not just as a self-sufficient but selfless country.

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

The Indian Army's medical team had also been deployed for providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.

Addressing the personnel who had returned from quake-hit Turkiye, PM Modi said, "You have done great service to humanity and made India proud." "We consider the world as one family and see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis," Modi told the relief teams.