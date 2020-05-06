App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Garib Kalyan Scheme: Government says financial assistance of Rs 34,800 crore given till May 5

As per data released by the government on May 6, farmers got the most benefit from the scheme where 8.19 crore of them were given Rs 16,394 crore as front-loaded payments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as 39 crore poor people have been given financial assistance amounting to Rs 34,800 crore until May 5 under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana – the scheme which was announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 to help people battle the financial crunch brought about by COVID-19-led lockdown.



The government transferred Rs 10,025 crore to 20.05 crore women Jan Dhan account holders as first instalment and in the second instalment on May 5 about 5.57 crore women Jan Dhan accounts were credited with Rs 2,785 crore.

Close to Rs 3500 crore was transferred to 2.2 crore building and construction workers as a direct benefit transfer across India.

9.6 lakh members of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to Rs 2985 crore.

Here is the break-up of assistance according to the population, beneficiaries and amount transferred as part of PM Garib Kalyan Scheme:
SchemeNumber of BeneficiariesAmount
Support to PMJDY women account holders

1st Ins - 20.05 crore (98.3%)

2nd Ins - 5.57 crore

1st Ins - 10025 crore

2nd Ins – 2785 crore
Support to NSAP (Aged widows, Divyang, Senior citizen)2.82 crore (100%)  1405 crore
Front-loaded payments to farmers under PM-KISAN8.19 crore16394 crore
Support to Building & Other Construction workers2.20 crore   3493 crore

24% contribution to EPFO

 		.45 crore

698 crore

 
TOTAL39.28 crore34800 crore

Other highlights of the benefits extended by the government include:

- Insurance Scheme for Health workers in Government Hospitals and Health Care Centres has been operationalised by New India Assurance covering 22.12 Lakh health workers.

- Increased rate of MGNREGA has been notified w.e.f 01-04-2020 . In the current financial year, 97 crore person’s man-days of work generated. Further, Rs 21,032 crore released to States to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material.

- So far 65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of food grains have been lifted by 36 States/UTs for April. 30.16 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 60.33 crore beneficiaries by 36 States/UTs for April 2020. 6.19 LMT of food grains have been distributed, covering 12.39 crore beneficiaries by 22 States/UTs for May 2020. 42 LMT of Pulses have also been dispatched to various states/UTs. Pulses have been distributed so far to 5.21 crore household beneficiaries out of 19.4 crore such beneficiaries.

The government announced the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme on March 26, to help the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published on May 6, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #PM Garib Kalyan Scheme













